Md. behavioral health firm adds addiction treatment services

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2016

An Eastern Shore behavioral health services firm has added drug and alcohol addiction treatment to the services it offers. Salisbury-based Eastern Shore Psychological Services can now treat up to 150 clients for addiction across its five locations on the Eastern Shore. Dr. Kathryn Seifert, the company's founder and CEO, said in a statement that the new offering helps ...

