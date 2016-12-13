Md. legislative committee approves Northrop Grumman aid

Share this: Email

ANNAPOLIS — A legislative committee unanimously approved a $20 million, four-year aid package to Northrop Grumman. As part of the deal, the company would receive $5 million annually and agree to keep a minimum of 10,000 employees in Maryland at its Linthicum plant. Should the company fall below that number, the state could seek repayment of ...