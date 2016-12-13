Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. legislative committee approves Northrop Grumman aid

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 13, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — A legislative committee unanimously approved a $20 million, four-year aid package to Northrop Grumman. As part of the deal, the company would receive $5 million annually and agree to keep a minimum of 10,000 employees in Maryland at its Linthicum plant. Should the company fall below that number, the state could seek repayment of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]