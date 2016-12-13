Quantcast
Red Star Bar & Grill coming to Charles Village

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2016

Armada Hoffler Properties and Beatty Development Group announced Tuesday the signing of a deal to bring The Red Star Bar & Grill to Nine East 33rd, the new student-centered development at the corner of St. Paul and 33rd streets in Charles Village. The Red Star is tentatively scheduled to open in Summer 2017 and will join the recently opened Bird ...

