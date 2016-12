The Maryland Council on Economic Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving economic and financial literacy in Maryland’s schools, has elected Dr. Nancy S. Grasmick to its honorary board of trustees. A longtime supporter of MCEE, Grasmick is the presidential scholar for innovation in teacher and leader preparation at Towson University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.