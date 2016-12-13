Tower Credit Union employees raise $1,700 for TowerCares Foundation

Share this: Email

A group of 75 employees from the operations and technology division of Laurel-based Tower Federal Credit Union raised $1,700 for the TowerCares Foundation, a charitable organization that aids, among others, children in need. The donation will help purchase essentials such as baby wipes, canned goods, paper towels, diapers and bed linens for Sarah’s House, an Anne ...