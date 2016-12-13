Trial of Mo. man in 1996 slaying of teen to stay in Maryland

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



FREDERICK — The trial of a Missouri man charged in the 1996 slaying of a 15-year-old Maryland girl will stay in Frederick County, despite his request to move it. The Frederick News-Post reports a Frederick County judge denied Monday a motion to move 53-year-old Lloyd Harris' trial to another court in Maryland. Harris was arrested in Kansas ...