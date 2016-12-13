Quantcast
Don't Miss

Trial of Mo. man in 1996 slaying of teen to stay in Maryland

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor December 13, 2016

FREDERICK — The trial of a Missouri man charged in the 1996 slaying of a 15-year-old Maryland girl will stay in Frederick County, despite his request to move it. The Frederick News-Post reports a Frederick County judge denied Monday a motion to move 53-year-old Lloyd Harris' trial to another court in Maryland. Harris was arrested in Kansas ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo