Andrew D. Levy, Joshua R. Treem, Andrew D. Freeman, Daniel F. Goldstein, Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum, Dana W. McKee, Gregory P. Care, Stuart O. Simms and Joseph B. Espo | Brown Goldstein & Levy

Andrew D. Levy, Joshua R. Treem, Andrew D. Freeman, Daniel F. Goldstein, Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum, Dana W. McKee, Gregory P. Care, Stuart O. Simms and Joseph B. Espo, all attorneys with Brown Goldstein & Levy, were listed in the 100 Maryland Super Lawyers 2017, for lawyers who received the highest point totals in the Maryland nomination, research and blue ribbon review process.

Levy, Treem, Freeman and Goldstein have been listed in Super Lawyers for more than 10 years.

McKee’s practice involves family law and complex commercial and personal injury litigation matters.

Care’s practice involves a diverse array of civil litigation and appeals, including employment matters, personal torts, business disputes, disability rights and representing resident physicians facing discipline.

