Andy Guckert | M&T Bank

Andy Guckert, a vice president with M&T Bank, has been elected to the Harford County Public Library Foundation board for a three-year term. Harford County Public Library Foundation board members cultivate support and raise funds to enhance current library programs and new initiatives.

Guckert has worked at M&T Bank for more than 12 years, mostly with small businesses. A graduate of Towson University, Guckert began his career at M&T’s downtown Baltimore office before moving into small business banking.

He is an active community volunteer, serving on several boards including The Children’s Cancer Foundation and the Emerging Technology Center.

