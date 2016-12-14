Quantcast
Don't Miss

Attorneys may advertise as specialists, Court of Appeals says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 14, 2016

Maryland lawyers will soon be able to advertise as specialists in particular areas of law, the state’s top court stated Tuesday in formally ending a prohibition that had compelled many attorneys to rely on word-of-mouth to build their specialized practices.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo