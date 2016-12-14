Cabaret & Cabernet event raises money for Senior Legal Services

Senior Legal Services, a joint program of the Bar Association of Baltimore City and the Baltimore Bar Foundation, held its third annual fundraiser and volunteer recognition event, Cabaret and Cabernet, Oct. 27 at Westminster Hall in Baltimore.
Approximately 80 people attended and the event raised more than $3,000 for the Bar Association of Baltimore City’s Senior Legal Services program.
The program also honored two Volunteers of the Year, Jeffrey M. Dier, Esq. and Clolita M. Vitale, Esq.
Dier has been an attorney in the legal services division of the Baltimore City Department of Social Services for more than 35 years, supervising units conducting termination of parental rights and adult guardianship cases and helping to manage the office. He successfully tried thousands of contested trials to free up foster children for adoption and protective hearings on abused, neglected, and financially exploited adults. He is a recognized expert on end-of-life decision-making, litigating hundreds of hearings involving quality of life considerations connected to end-of life medical care.
Vitale began her career as a buyer at the University of Maryland at Baltimore campus. After moving to the UMBC campus a director of procurement and later completing a law degree at the University of Maryland School of Law, she assumed the role of University Counsel for the Division of Administration & Finance, working with the President’s Office of Legal Affairs and the Office of the Attorney General. In 2008, she retired from the University and became Senior Counsel for Constellation Energy Corporation which later merged with Exelon Corporation after which she became an assistant general counsel for Exelon Business Services LLC. She retired at the end of 2014 and now spends her time volunteering, traveling, writing, working out, dancing and working on her blog “60ish Love the Journey.”
Members of the bench and bar, as well as friends of the program, performed Broadway show tunes to keep the guests entertained. The show was directed by Jennifer Blades and piano accompaniment was provided by Johanna Kvam.
Top row, from left, Judge Kevin Arthur, Emily Reed, Judge Michael Reed, Judge Charles Shubow, Johanna Kvam, Jennifer Blades, Lydie Glynn; bottom row, from left, Joey Chen, Jeanne Harris-Covington, Saschane Stephenson, Jhanelle Graham, Mary Alice Smolarek, Margaret Witherup, Alison Kohler; and bottom row, Senior Legal Services Director Natalie Grossman attended the third annual Cabaret and Cabernet fundraiser for Senior Legal Services, a joint program of the Bar Association of Baltimore City and the Baltimore Bar Foundation. (Submitted photo by Katherine T. Sanzone)
From left, Alison Kohler, Jennifer Blades and Jhanelle Graham enjoy their time at the Senior Legal Services fundraiser. (Submitted photo by Katherine T. Sanzone)
From left, Benjamin Grossman, Patty DeGuilmi and Joshua Kaplan take time out for a photo during the third annual Cabaret and Cabernet fundraising event. (Submitted photo by Katherine T. Sanzone)
Judge Michael Reed, left, and Judge Charles Shubow belt out “Brotherhood of Man,” from the musical “How to Succeed in Business” during the Cabaret and Cabernet fundraising event for Senior Legal Services. (Submitted photo by Katherine T. Sanzone)
From left, Bar Association of Baltimore City President Greg Kirby, Jay Allen Cohen, Sharon Goldsmith, Harriet Robinson, Susan Erlichman pause for a photo during the Cabaret and Cabernet fundraising event for Senior Legal Services. (Submitted photo by Katherine T. Sanzone)
Natalie Grossman, center, the director of Senior Legal Services, poses for a photo with event honorees Jeffrey Dier, left, and Clolita Vitale, who were named Volunteers of the Year, during the Cabaret and Cabernet festivities. (Submitted photo by Katherine T. Sanzone)
From left, John Price, Cathleen Opel, Joan Dier, Jeffrey Dier, Natalie Grossman and Benjamin Grossman enjoy the evening during the Cabaret and Cabernet fundraiser for Senior Legal Services, a joint program of the Bar Association of Baltimore City and the Baltimore Bar Foundation. (Submitted photo by Katherine T. Sanzone)
From left, Harriet Robinson, Susan Francis and Joey Chen are all smiles during the Cabaret and Cabernet fundraiser. (Submitted photo by Katherine T. Sanzone)