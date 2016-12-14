Cabaret & Cabernet event raises money for Senior Legal Services

Senior Legal Services, a joint program of the Bar Association of Baltimore City and the Baltimore Bar Foundation, held its third annual fundraiser and volunteer recognition event, Cabaret and Cabernet, Oct. 27 at Westminster Hall in Baltimore.

Approximately 80 people attended and the event raised more than $3,000 for the Bar Association of Baltimore City’s Senior Legal Services program.

The program also honored two Volunteers of the Year, Jeffrey M. Dier, Esq. and Clolita M. Vitale, Esq.

Dier has been an attorney in the legal services division of the Baltimore City Department of Social Services for more than 35 years, supervising units conducting termination of parental rights and adult guardianship cases and helping to manage the office. He successfully tried thousands of contested trials to free up foster children for adoption and protective hearings on abused, neglected, and financially exploited adults. He is a recognized expert on end-of-life decision-making, litigating hundreds of hearings involving quality of life considerations connected to end-of life medical care.

Vitale began her career as a buyer at the University of Maryland at Baltimore campus. After moving to the UMBC campus a director of procurement and later completing a law degree at the University of Maryland School of Law, she assumed the role of University Counsel for the Division of Administration & Finance, working with the President’s Office of Legal Affairs and the Office of the Attorney General. In 2008, she retired from the University and became Senior Counsel for Constellation Energy Corporation which later merged with Exelon Corporation after which she became an assistant general counsel for Exelon Business Services LLC. She retired at the end of 2014 and now spends her time volunteering, traveling, writing, working out, dancing and working on her blog “60ish Love the Journey.”

Members of the bench and bar, as well as friends of the program, performed Broadway show tunes to keep the guests entertained. The show was directed by Jennifer Blades and piano accompaniment was provided by Johanna Kvam.

