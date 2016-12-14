Demetria R. Johnson | Miles & Stockbridge

Demetria R. Johnson has joined Miles & Stockbridge as its first full-time director of diversity and inclusion. In her new role, Johnson will work with the firm’s leadership, practice group heads and affinity groups to develop and execute strategies to support its diverse and women lawyers to grow professionally and as leaders. Johnson has held numerous leadership roles with the Association for Law Firm Diversity Professionals, the National Association for Law Placement, the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and the Washington Area Legal Recruitment Administrators Association.

