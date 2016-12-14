Quantcast
Don't Miss

Excessive force suit alleges Montgomery Co. police officers assaulted minor

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 14, 2016

An excessive force lawsuit filed against Montgomery County alleges police officers retaliated against a Silver Spring minor who was legally filming his adult brother’s arrest on a cellphone by assaulting the 16-year-old without cause. Plaintiffs Johana Abrego and her son, who is identified as “J.A.,” claim a county officer pinned J.A. down and another officer slammed ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo