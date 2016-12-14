Quantcast
Md. solar and wind investor declares quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2016

The board of directors of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., an Annapolis firm that invests in energy efficiency, wind and solar markets, has declared a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid Jan. 12 to stockholders of record as of Dec. 29. The dividend is an increase of 10 percent ...

