Quantcast
Don't Miss

Jansen Robinson | Landmark Physical Security Services

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2016

robinson-jansen-landmark-physical-security-servicesJansen Robinson, a protection security adviser at Landmark Physical Security Services LLC, has been elected to the Harford County Public Library Foundation board for a three-year term. Harford County Public Library Foundation board members cultivate support and raise funds to enhance current library programs and new initiatives.

Robinson is a criminal justice professional with extensive experience in the public and private sectors. He has served as a security specialist for FEMA, chief of school police for Baltimore City Public Schools, security manager for Bechtel at Aberdeen Proving Ground and physical security/anti-terrorism officer for Edgewood Chemical Biological Center.

He is an elected representative to the Harford County Board of Education and serves on the board’s School Safety & Security Advisory Committee as well as the Harford County Human Relations Commission.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo