Jim L. Thompson, Jody Kline, Donna McBride and Diane Feuerherd | Miller Miller & Camby

James “Jim” L. Thompson, Joel “Jody” Kline and Donna McBride, all lawyers with Miller, Miller & Canby, have been named to the 2017 Maryland Super Lawyers list. Also, attorney Diane Feuerherd was named to the 2017 Maryland Super Lawyers Rising Stars list, which recognizes attorneys younger than age 40.

Thompson has been a leader in Miller, Miller & Canby’s litigation group for more than 35 years, concentrating his practice in eminent domain (with partner Joe Suntum) and in real estate valuation litigation, as well as in property tax assessment appeals and general civil litigation. For more than a decade, Thompson represented Maryland as the sole member in the Owners’ Counsel of America, a national network of property rights attorneys with demonstrated excellence in this area, focusing upon the representation of landowners in eminent domain litigation.

Kline has led Miller, Miller & Canby’s land development department since 1981, focusing his practice in land use, zoning and subdivision law and representing clients in many of Montgomery County’s planning and economic development initiatives. In addition to zoning and subdivision law, he represents clients in matters related to master planning, zoning text amendments, conditional use permits, building permit issuance, and other administrative and real estate matters related to land use and development. His clients include residential and commercial developers, private individuals, religious institutions, private schools, non-profit entities and municipal corporations and agencies.

McBride, a partner in Miller, Miller & Canby’s litigation practice since 2013, has tried hundreds of lawsuits throughout the state of Maryland and in the District of Columbia, approximately 100 of which were jury trials. She focuses her practice in litigation in the following areas: business and commercial, employment, estates and trusts, personal injury and insurance, as well as real estate. In addition to her extensive background as a trial lawyer, McBride is a co-chair of the Maryland State Bar Association’s Judicial Selections Committee, served on the Character Committee for the Court of Appeals, is a member of the Montgomery Inn of Court and volunteers as a mediator for the District Court. She also serves on the Executive Committee for the Montgomery County.

Feuerherd is an associate in the firm’s litigation practice, focusing in appellate, employment, commercial and business litigation. Ms. Feuerherd joined the firm in the fall of 2013 after serving for two years as an appellate law clerk to the Hon. Lynne A. Battaglia of the Court of Appeals of Maryland, the State’s highest court. In her two years since joining the firm, Diane has briefed and successfully argued cases before the Court of Special Appeals and the Court of Appeals, and, most recently represented a commercial developer challenging the validity of Montgomery County’s “Rain Tax.” She is an active member of the Montgomery County Inns of Court and the Montgomery County Bar Association. She also contributes her time to the Finding Justice Project.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

