John DeZinno | Howard Bank

Howard Bank, a locally owned community bank serving businesses, professionals and individuals in the greater Baltimore area, has promoted John DeZinno to senior vice president, commercial real estate team lead. DeZinno will be responsible for managing a team dedicated to business and loan development with commercial real estate sector companies in the Baltimore metropolitan area and adjacent markets. The team offers loans for residential development, commercial construction and income producing properties

