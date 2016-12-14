Quantcast
Law Digest – Maryland Court of Special Appeals – Dec. 15, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2016

Court of Special Appeals Administrative Law, Disposition of public property: A regulation of the Maryland Board of Public Works requiring counties to obtain the Board’s approval before disposing of former public school property applied to a county’s transaction with a private developer to convey former school property, and, therefore, the State was entitled to a declaration ...

