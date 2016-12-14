Quantcast
Grim benchmark: Baltimore hits 300 homicides for the year

By: Associated Press Juliet Linderman December 14, 2016

Baltimore Police say the city has hit a grim benchmark, reaching 300 homicides so far this year. The 300th homicide of 2016 was recorded Tuesday night. Police say two men were found with gunshot wounds in northwest Baltimore and both were taken to hospitals, where one of them later died. Last year, the city hit the 300 ...

