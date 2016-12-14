Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Firehouse Subs coming to Bel Air

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 14, 2016

Tollgate Marketplace in Bel Air has landed a Firehouse Subs location. Retail Properties of America Inc. has signed a lease with the fast-casual restaurant space for 3,000-square feet. "The addition of Firehouse Subs speaks to the strength of our fast-casual and restaurant tenants at Tollgate Marketplace and we are excited to welcome them to the center," Jerry ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo