Quantcast
Public schools data breach in Md. affects 1,000 former students

By: Associated Press December 14, 2016

FREDERICK — Officials with Frederick County Public Schools say about 1,000 former students are affected by a pre-2010 data breach that was discovered in September. Schools spokesman Michael Raymond Doerrer said in an email Tuesday that students who attended county public schools between November 2005 and November 2006 were affected. He says the data includes names, ...

