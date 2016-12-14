Quantcast
Maryland launches ‘property search engine for businesses

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 14, 2016

The Maryland Department of Commerce has launched a new online tool intended to help businesses moving or expanding in the state find property. The tool has been dubbed ZoomProspector by the state and is described as a “property search engine.” It can be found at the Department of Commerce’s website, and it provides details about buildings ...

