Maryland-based pain management network buys NJ practices

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2016

A Maryland-headquartered network of pain management practices has acquired an similar practice in New Jersey. Rockville-based National Spine & Pain Centers bought Premier Pain and Specialty Anesthesia Associates. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The deal gives National Spine & Pain Centers 7 new locations throughout New Jersey, and a total of 55 locations throughout Connecticut, Maryland, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

