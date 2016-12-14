Quantcast
Hogan makes repeal of Md. transportation bill ‘top priority’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 14, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — A new state law that mandates each local transportation project be scored and ranked for state funding is being targeted for repeal by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan Wednesday told reporters he will make the repeal of the law, for which his veto had been overridden by legislators, his top priority in the 2017 legislative session. ...

