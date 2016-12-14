Quantcast
Morgan State, Howard U. partner with $300K health issues grant

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2016

Morgan State University and Howard University are partnering to help high school students bring the power of multimedia journalism to bear on persistent health disparity issues in underserved communities in Baltimore and Washington. The project is funded by a $300,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The Urban Health Media Project is the brainchild of Reed V. Tuckson, ...

