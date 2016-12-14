Quantcast
Don't Miss

Mosby, Davis talk Baltimore criminal justice issues, business role

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 14, 2016

The morning after Baltimore City recorded its 300th homicide in 2016, State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis met with members of the business community to discuss criminal justice issues and the role of the private sector. "We're certainly not where we need to be as a city," Davis said at a Greater Baltimore Committee event ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo