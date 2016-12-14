Seeking an experienced Office Manager/Administrative Assistant for three/four attorneys in downtown Baltimore w/3 yrs. experience in accounting/bookkeeping, extremely well organized, able to work independently, accurate typist, detail oriented, great communicator. B.A. required. Proficient in Microsoft Office, Word and PC Law. Experience dealing with vendors. Email a cover letter, resume, and references to

pduffy@nathanslaw.com

