Quantcast
Don't Miss

Police: Officer shoots, kills gunman near Baltimore campus

By: Associated Press Kasey Jones December 14, 2016

A police officer at Coppin State University in Baltimore shot and killed a man who had just fired at a moving car near the campus, authorities said. The suspected shooter was pronounced dead on the scene Tuesday evening and the officer wasn't hurt, Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference at the northwest ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo