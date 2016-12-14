Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

COOL SPACE

Properties to watch in Maryland

These apartments in Baltimore are near the Washington Monument

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 14, 2016

Address: 111 W. Monument St., Baltimore Property type: Multifamily Built: Unknown Size: 2,700 square feet Listing price: none Contact: Yassi Farzaneh, production director at Greysteel, 202-280-2714; yfarzaneh@greysteel.com This multifamily property in Baltimore’s bustling Mount Vernon neighborhood has a distinct exterior compared to its more traditional brick neighbors. This 2,700-square-foot building is also just two blocks from the city’s historic Washington Monument that ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo