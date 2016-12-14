These apartments in Baltimore are near the Washington Monument

Address: 111 W. Monument St., Baltimore Property type: Multifamily Built: Unknown Size: 2,700 square feet Listing price: none Contact: Yassi Farzaneh, production director at Greysteel, 202-280-2714; yfarzaneh@greysteel.com This multifamily property in Baltimore’s bustling Mount Vernon neighborhood has a distinct exterior compared to its more traditional brick neighbors. This 2,700-square-foot building is also just two blocks from the city’s historic Washington Monument that ...