Under Armour unveils more ‘smart’ running shoes

After unveiling its first smart shoe earlier this year, Under Armour unveiled a new, expanded line of running shoes on Wednesday that connect to the Baltimore sports brand’s mobile app. The UA Record Equipped running shoes including the UA SpeedForm Gemini 3 RE, UA SpeedForm Velociti RE and UA SpeedForm Europa RE come with automatic tracking capabilities.

The new line of UA Record Equipped footwear features expands on the brand’s launch of its first smart shoe, the UA SpeedForm Gemini 2 RE, earlier this year. The shoes have a smart feature that uses MapMyRun’s tracking capability by providing detailed workout stats, real-time pace information and the mileage lifetime of the shoe and does not need to be recharged.

The company plans to more than double the number of units of Connected Footwear around the world in 2017 including distribution of the shoes in China for the first time.

“When we looked at advanced tools used by elite athletes, it was a natural fit to integrate the cutting edge functionalities of our Connected Fitness mobile apps to uniquely enhance our newest running footwear, making those tools available to all athletes. We’re excited to follow the success of our first smart shoe with this robust global rollout of connected footwear to help athletes around the world maximize their training,” said Kevin Haley, president of category management and innovation, in a statement.

The UA SpeedForm Gemini 3 RE and Speedform Europa RE cost $160 and the UA SpeedForm Velociti RE costs $140.

The new line will be available for pre-order starting Jan. 5.