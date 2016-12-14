Vincent Simpson | Booz Allen Hamilton

Vincent Simpson, a vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton and location general manager for the Aberdeen office, has been elected to the Harford County Public Library Foundation board for a three-year term. Harford County Public Library Foundation board members cultivate support and raise funds to enhance current library programs and new initiatives.

Simpson is a leader in the Army C4ISR market working mainly in the research and development centers for the developed Army Intel capabilities and is a functional manager leading the Army Engineering and Science Functional Management Team.

Prior to joining Booz Allen Hamilton as a lead engineer in 2003, Simpson worked in the telecommunication industry as a project manager with TYCO Corporation. He was also a Department of Defense civilian employee for 13 years, working for the U.S. Army’s CERDEC in various research and development and program management roles

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.