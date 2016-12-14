Quantcast
Whole Foods fires Md., Va., DC store managers over bonus manipulation

By: Associated Press Matthew Barakat December 14, 2016

McLEAN, Va. — Whole Foods supermarkets says it has fired nine store managers in the mid-Atlantic region for manipulating a bonus program to their benefit. Brooke Buchanan, a spokeswoman for Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market Inc., said they were dismissed in recent weeks after a company-wide investigation. The store found that nine managers at stores in Maryland, ...

