Quantcast
Don't Miss

Alex Duncan | Bonnie Heneson Communications

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2016

duncan-alex-bonnie-heneson-communicationsBonnie Heneson Communications, a full-service marketing communications agency with offices in Owings Mills and Columbia, has hired Alex Duncan as a social media account executive. Duncan specializes in social media community management and works with BHC’s clients to develop and execute social media and online marketing strategies, campaigns and programs.

In addition, Duncan develops content for clients’ social media channels and websites. Her experience with designing, maintaining and updating websites and online marketing campaigns increases engagement and brand awareness as well as drives performance according to strategies and goals.

 

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo