Alex Duncan | Bonnie Heneson Communications

Bonnie Heneson Communications , a full-service marketing communications agency with offices in Owings Mills and Columbia, has hired Alex Duncan as a social media account executive. Duncan specializes in social media community management and works with BHC’s clients to develop and execute social media and online marketing strategies, campaigns and programs.

In addition, Duncan develops content for clients’ social media channels and websites. Her experience with designing, maintaining and updating websites and online marketing campaigns increases engagement and brand awareness as well as drives performance according to strategies and goals.

