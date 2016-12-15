Former Baltimore mayor opens consulting firm

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has started a consulting firm. WBAL-AM reported Wednesday that Rawlings-Blake has started SRB & Associates. According to the firm's website, Rawlings-Blake will consult with cities, businesses and political candidates. The website also says the former mayor is available as a paid speaker for events. The website calls Rawlings-Blake a "national leader" for her ...