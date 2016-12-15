Quantcast
Don't Miss

Former Baltimore mayor opens consulting firm

By: Associated Press December 15, 2016

Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has started a consulting firm. WBAL-AM reported Wednesday that Rawlings-Blake has started SRB & Associates. According to the firm's website, Rawlings-Blake will consult with cities, businesses and political candidates. The website also says the former mayor is available as a paid speaker for events. The website calls Rawlings-Blake a "national leader" for her ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo