Carmen Del Guercio | Md. Food Bank

The Maryland Food Bank, the largest charitable food provider in Maryland, announced the appointment of Carmen Del Guercio as its new president and chief executive officer. He will lead the organization’s entire operation, which has an annual budget of approximately $78 million and a 37-year history feeding the hungry in Maryland.

Del Guercio comes to the MFB from M&T Bank, where he worked in a variety of leadership roles since 1990. Del Guercio has been recognized for his ability to build and lead large teams, and for his strategic execution of expansion into new markets from Buffalo, New York to Florida. He also played critical roles in bank mergers and acquisitions and served as the Head of Private Banking for M&T Bank’s Wilmington Trust Wealth Advisory.

In addition, Del Guercio has lent his time and expertise to various organizations in the nonprofit sector including the Baltimore Urban Debate League and Humanim, Inc.

