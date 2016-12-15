Quantcast
Don't Miss

Font choice takes teeth out of threat

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 15, 2016

A letter from the Client Protection Fund — outside of annual assessment time — makes you nervous. Then, you look a little closer.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo