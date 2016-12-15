Quantcast
Don't Miss

Court of Appeals suspends Harford Co. lawyer for ‘pattern of neglect’

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 15, 2016

The state’s top court has suspended for one year a Bel Air attorney who demonstrated a “pattern of neglect and non-responsiveness” in his representation of a client who retained him to handle a child support case. Jerome P. Johnson failed to enter his appearance in Terrance Venable Jr.’s case or pay related court fees, a unanimous ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo