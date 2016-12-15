Curtiss Taylor | inPLACE Design

Baltimore-based architecture, planning, and design firm inPLACE Design has named Curtiss Taylor its director of graphics. With nearly 20 years of experience, Taylor has focused on the environmental graphics and wayfinding for the mixed-used retail and entertainment industries, both for national and international projects. In his new role, he will oversee the design and coordination of multifaceted signage and graphics projects while providing a hands-on approach.

