Cynthia A. Kelleher | UMD Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute

Cynthia A. Kelleher, MBA, MPH, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute, has been appointed to the governing council of the American Hospital Association Long-Term Care and Rehabilitation Section. Kelleher’s three-year term will run Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2019.

The Long-Term Care and Rehabilitation Section is one of seven Constituency Sections that link AHA members with shared interests and missions. Through the sections, members put political, economic and market-driven issues on AHA’s agenda, where they help shape AHA services and policy.

