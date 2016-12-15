Quantcast
Don't Miss

DC Metro board to vote on suspending late-night subway service

By: Associated Press December 15, 2016

WASHINGTON (AP) — Metro's board of directors is set to vote on whether to suspend late-night service on the beleaguered subway system for at least two more years. Metro used to stay open until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. It's been closing earlier since starting a nine-month maintenance blitz in June. General manager Paul ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo