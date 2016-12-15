Quantcast
Don't Miss

Dylann Roof convicted on all counts in church slayings

Jurors will weigh death penalty next month as defendant represents himself at sentencing

By: Associated Press Jeffrey Collins and Meg Kinnard December 15, 2016

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dylann Roof was convicted Thursday in the chilling attack on nine black church members who were shot to death last year during a Bible study, affirming the prosecution's portrayal of a young white man who hoped the slayings would start a race war or bring back segregation. Instead, the single biggest change to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo