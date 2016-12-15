Quantcast
Don't Miss

GARY BAYNOR v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of murder and use of a handgun In 1997, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Gary Baynor, appellant, of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence or felony, and two counts ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo