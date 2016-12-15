Quantcast
Don't Miss

JOSEPHAT M. MUA v. BOARD OF EDUCATION OF PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2016

Administrative law -- Termination of employment -- Due-process denial based on delay Josephat Mua, appellant, was formerly employed by Prince George’s County Public Schools (“PGCPS”). When his employment was terminated, Mua filed administrative appeals with the Prince George’s County Board of Education (“County Board”) and the Maryland State Board of Education (“State Board”), both of which ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo