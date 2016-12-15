Quantcast
Don't Miss

Lynch pushes Baltimore to reach police consent decree

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker December 15, 2016

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Loretta Lynch says it's possible that the Justice Department and the city of Baltimore could reach a deal in the next month to overhaul the city's police practices. She says the "ball is in the city's court" and that she'll return to Baltimore in January for an update on the progress in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo