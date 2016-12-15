Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland creates Enterprise Zone in Queen Anne’s County

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 15, 2016

The Maryland Department of Commerce has designated a new Enterprise Zone in Queen Anne’s County. The new zone is a 1,300-acre area in the Route 50 and Route 301 corridor. It includes most commercial properties in places such as Grasonville, Chester and Stevensville, according to the state. The new zone will give businesses access to real property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo