Mitchell resigning, to be replaced by Schrader at DMMH

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 15, 2016

Maryland Secretary of Health and Mental Hygiene Van T. Mitchell is resigning, to be replaced by Dennis Schrader, who has served as the governor's appointments secretary and as deputy transportation secretary. Mitchell on Thursday emailed his staff saying he would resign. A department spokesman confirmed the resignation to The Daily Record, and Gov. Larry Hogan's office ...

