McKeever Conway | TEDCO

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2016

conway-mckeever-tedcoMcKeever Conway has joined the Maryland Technology Development Corp. as a deal team coordinator and portfolio manager. He is responsible for evaluating initial applications to TEDCO, through its Seed Investment Fund, while sourcing new companies and being an active participant in Maryland’s technology ecosystem. Prior to joining TEDCO, Conway founded two startups and went through three business accelerators. He also worked as a software developer for more than 11 years and studied at Morgan State University.

