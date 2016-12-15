Quantcast
In Baltimore: Model railroads on display at B&O Railroad Museum

By: Maximilian Franz December 15, 2016

The B&O Railroad Museum is offering weekly events during its month long B&O's Magical Express running from December 3rd to the 31st and January 2nd. This week the Baltimore Area N-Trak, an N-scale model railroading club, has set up at 150 foot modular train platform built by its members that runs 3 trains at a ...

