TEDCO invests $1.9 million in Maryland startups

The Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) announced today that the organization gave $1.9 million in funding to 19 companies from its Seed Investment Fund in the last six months.The companies will use that money toward technology and product commercialization efforts.

“TEDCO’s Seed Investment Fund exists to support seed/early-stage, technology-based businesses in Maryland,” said John Wasilisin, president and chief operating officer of TEDCO, in a statement. “We make investments in these companies to help them reach a critical milestone that will increase the company’s valuation and better position it for follow-on investment, sustainability, growth, and job creation.”

The companies span a range of industries including renewable energy, health care, software and mobile app development. Companies that received funding include:

Communication APPtitude, of Towson, produces iPad and web-based, visual vocabulary apps responding to the need for vocabulary instruction in grades K-12.

Notice and Comment Inc., of Baltimore, seeks to make the government regulatory process more efficient, accessible and transparent for all participants in the rulemaking process using an analytics program built on IBM’s Watson platform.

Manta Biofuel LLC, of Baltimore, is engaged in the production of algae-based, renewable crude oil that is cost competitive with traditional fossil-based crude.

Subscribe Pro Inc., of Baltimore, enables eCommerce merchants to offer subscription-based ordering of physical consumer goods.

Fusiform, Inc., of Baltimore is developing software to enable digital fabrication as a viable solution for mass manufacturing across medical and consumer industries.

Otomagnetics LLC, of Rockville, is developing and commercializing a non-invasive technology to deliver medications to unreachable targets in the human body.

SprintR LLC, of Baltimore, is making a wireless footpad that lets you walk, run and jump in virtual reality hands-free.

Lazy, of Rockville, builds tools to simplify quality measure reporting for clinicians and clinical software vendors.

Proscia Inc., of Baltimore, is a cloud-delivered solutions provider for digital pathology.

ShipLync, of Columbia, makes a platform for the logistics and trade industry.

BurnAlong Inc., of Baltimore, lets users work out online (by computer, tablet or phone) to a range of classes offered by local trainers, gyms, studios and celebrity instructors.

Fearless Solutions LLC, of Baltimore, is a developer of technology solutions for government and commercial markets and has extensive experience building cloud-based, smart, real-time geo-location and geo-alerting systems for the U.S. government to use around the world.

Light Point Security LLC, of Baltimore, Founded by former NSA cybersecurity experts, provides browser isolation solutions to protect enterprises and government agencies from web-based malware.

TeamPassword Inc., of Baltimore, allows collaborative product teams and agencies to share and manage access to the accounts they use to do their jobs.

Untethered Labs Inc., of College Park, develops wearable technology-based security solutions to prevent unauthorized access to confidential corporate data.

GamersOnline Inc., of Columbia, makes a content and data management platform that allows small to medium-size gaming publishers to engage, amplify, analyze and grow their market segment in cost-effective ways by distributing gaming content to mobile users.

My Quintessential Virtual Office, of Bowie, makes a software tool that gets students better engaged with in-class learning and gives each child access to a large network of classmates for on-demand help.

CourseArc, of Baltimore, which makes a digital content creation tool that lets users create beautiful, interactive, affordable and accessible online courses.

OcuFLOW, Inc., of Baltimore, which makes is a 4th generation pulsatile ocular blood flow analyzer that could provide a solution to managing ocular blood flow, delaying the progression of the three most common blinding ocular conditions including aging macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.