The Daily Record recognizes 50 Leading Women

More than 300 people gathered at The Westin Annapolis on Dec. 5 to celebrate The Daily Record’s Leading Women, Maryland’s Future.

Fifty women under the age of 40 were recognized for outstanding contributions to their career fields and their communities as well as their commitment to inspiring change.

“These women are extraordinary,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, The Daily Record’s publisher. “Their already tremendous accomplishments are but a prelude to many more in the future.”

Chimes was the event’s presenting sponsor and Keswick was the recognition sponsor. In addition, Keswick provided this year’s Leading Women scholarship, a $1,500 prize, to Ashley Ezema, a senior at Johns Hopkins University who plans to eventually attend medical school.

The Daily Record first recognized Leading Women in 2010 as a way to mark the 15th anniversary of the newspaper’s Top 100 Women award. Close to 200 women were nominated for this year’s honor. Winners were selected by a panel of judges that included past honorees and members of the community.

Photos by Maxmilian Franz and Jay Baker/The Daily Record

