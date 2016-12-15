The Daily Record recognizes 50 Leading Women

More than 300 people gathered at The Westin Annapolis on Dec. 5 to celebrate The Daily Record’s Leading Women, Maryland’s Future.
Fifty women under the age of 40 were recognized for outstanding contributions to their career fields and their communities as well as their commitment to inspiring change.
“These women are extraordinary,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, The Daily Record’s publisher. “Their already tremendous accomplishments are but a prelude to many more in the future.”
Chimes was the event’s presenting sponsor and Keswick was the recognition sponsor. In addition, Keswick provided this year’s Leading Women scholarship, a $1,500 prize, to Ashley Ezema, a senior at Johns Hopkins University who plans to eventually attend medical school.
The Daily Record first recognized Leading Women in 2010 as a way to mark the 15th anniversary of the newspaper’s Top 100 Women award. Close to 200 women were nominated for this year’s honor. Winners were selected by a panel of judges that included past honorees and members of the community.
Photos by Maxmilian Franz and Jay Baker/The Daily Record
Before the event, Gov. Larry Hogan congratulated the winners, including his daughter, Jaymi Sterling, an assistant state’s attorney for St. Mary’s County.
Keswick CEO Carmel Roques presented Ashley Ezema, a Johns Hopkins University senior, with the 2016 Leading Women scholarship. Ezema is interested in global health issues and studied health systems in Brazil, India and South Africa through a JHU program.
Brianna Chamberlain provided guests with information about Chimes and its services.
Leading Women honorees Dominica Groom, Alexandra Gubin, Nabila Rahman and Jennieve Hill.
Honoree Heidi Klotzman leads the other winners into the ballroom before dinner. Klotzman is the CEO and founder of HeidnSeek Entertainment.
Lori Villegas, Top 100 Woman and Leading Woman judge, and honoree Joanna L. Diamond, vice president of external relations for Planned Parenthood of Maryland.
Honoree Ana Luisa Mendoza, an engineering program manager at Northrop Grumman, and her family, Jose Mendoza and Sarianna Mendoza.
The Daily Record’s publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner shared the history of the Leading Women award with guests.
Honoree Tina Williams, president and CEO of TCecure, a cybersecurity firm.
Honoree Talley Kovacs, an attorney with Pessin Katz Law, and her husband, Louis Kovacs.