Walmart, Sam’s Club raise $270K for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Local Walmart and Sam's Club associates, customers and members collected more than $270,000 on behalf of Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, part of a national campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals which resulted in nearly $37 million for member hospitals across America. Donations poured in Aug. 29 to Oct. 16 as Walmart and Sam’s Club associates at 45 ...